Rangers beat struggling Flyers 6-3 for 6th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K'Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1.

James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for the struggling Flyers, who have lost 17 of their last 20 (3-12-5). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.

Vesey, who had two goals in the Rangers' 3-1 win at home against Toronto on Thursday night, scored at 6:22 of the third period to give New York a 4-2 lead. It was his sixth of the season and fourth in the last nine games.

Frost scored just 31 seconds later with his fifth to pull the Flyers back within one.

However, Trouba had short-handed empty-netter with 2:08 to play and Lindgren added another with 48 seconds remaining to seal New York's latest win.

Miller and Goodrow scored 3:05 apart midway through the second period to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

Miller connected at 9:09 as he jumped out of the box after serving a penalty, outraced Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim to an uncontested puck at center ice and then put a shot past Hart for his second of the season and a 2-1 lead.

Goodrow made it a two-goal advantage with 7:36 left as he shook off a check from Laughton check and converted from close range for his seventh.

Laughton made up for the miscue by scoring a short-handed goal with 2:04 left in the middle period to pull the Flyers to 3-2. Panarin attempted an ill-advised pass near the blue line, setting Laughton clear for a solo rush and a deke move past Halak for his sixth.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead with a goal from van Riemsdyk at 7:11 of the first period. Owen Tippett keyed the sequence from the left side with a pass off the end boards and van Riemsdyk gathered the puck at the far post and beat Halek short side for his fifth. It was just the ninth time in 32 games the Flyers scored the first goal of a game.

Panarin tied it with 3:02 left in the first as New York took advantage of an odd-man rush and the forward fired a rising shot past Hart for his seventh.

NOTES

The Flyers placed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers for the purpose of allowing him to return to his native country, Czech Republic — a move which essentially ends his NHL career. Sedlak, claimed off waivers from Colorado in October, played in 27 games for Philadelphia, recording three goals and five assists. ... Philadelphia leading scorer — and former Ranger — Kevin Hayes was a healthy scratch. ... Kieffer Bellows was called up from Lehigh Valley of the AHL and Patrick Brown returned from from an upper-body injury. ... Flyers F Zack MacEwen was a late scratch due to illness. Philadelphia coach John Tortorella opted to replace him with a seventh defenseman instead of a forward.

