Foreign Minister Joseph Wu urges Switzerland to reconsider policy towards Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) called on Switzerland to show more support for Taiwan in a recent interview with the Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger.

In the interview, published on Dec. 17, Wu criticized Switzerland’s embrace of the so-called “One China” policy, and Bern’s acceptance of Beijing’s claims over Taiwan. Wu asked Switzerland to reconsider its policies towards Taiwan, since both countries share similar values and should be natural partners.



“Taiwan and Switzerland share the same values of freedom and democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law. Therefore, we hope that the Swiss government will support Taiwan when our country is threatened,” Wu said, in remarks translated by Swissinfo.



Wu expressed his hope that Switzerland will work with Taiwan “in more practical ways,” and make it possible for Taiwanese leaders to visit the country in an official capacity.

"Each country has its own policies, and we understand the practical limitations of foreign policy for Taiwan. At the same time, Taiwan is an economically strong, vibrant democracy,” said Wu.

In recent years, Switzerland has been critical of China’s human rights record. The country openly opposed China’s implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law and Beijing’s disregard for its previous assurances of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy.

Bern also denounced China’s policies in Xinjiang, and in 2022 called for China to close the re-education camps in the region, where over one million ethnic Uyghurs are reportedly incarcerated.

In recent months, there has been controversy in Switzerland regarding European Union sanctions of Chinese officials and businesses for abuses in Xinjiang. The Federal Assembly in Bern has been slow to implement them, with the Chinese ambassador in Bern threatening that "Sino-Swiss relations will suffer" if the country moves forward with the sanctions, reported Swissinfo.

In the interview, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister urged the country to recognize the dangers posed by the Chinese Communist Party. “I would encourage Switzerland to be a bit more neutral between Taiwan and China, rather than fighting on China's side,” Wu said.

Switzerland was one of the first Western countries to forge diplomatic relations with China. The two countries established official ties in 1950, and Switzerland has accepted Beijing’s "One China" policy ever since.