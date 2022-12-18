North Korea fires ballistic missile: Seoul

North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Sunday morning, according South Korea's military and Japan's coast guard.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the missile landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), citing unnamed government sources.

Advanced technologies tested

The Sunday launch comes just three days after North Korea said it tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" for a new strategic weapon.

North Korea has ramped up missile tests this year amid large-scale American and South Korean joint training exercises off the Korean peninsula. Pyongyang views these drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

Some of North Korea's recently-tested missiles included mock nuclear warheads.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared he wanted to build the world's most powerful nuclear force after the launch of the Hawsong-17 "monster" missile last month.

zc/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)