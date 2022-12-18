Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan’s Hehuanshan sees first snow of winter

Temperatures dipped below freezing, but snowfall not continuous due to lack of humidity

  117
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/18 10:02
Residue snow can be seen on a car parked at Songsyue Lodge. (Nantou Forest District Office photo)

Residue snow can be seen on a car parked at Songsyue Lodge. (Nantou Forest District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the first cold wave of this winter hit Taiwan, low temperatures also brought snowfall to Hehuanshan in the early morning on Sunday (Dec. 18).

According to an earlier report, temperatures in north and central Taiwan plunged below 6° Celsius in north and central Taiwan on Saturday (Dec. 17). On Hehuanshan, while temperatures remained between 2-8° Celsius during the day, by 11 p.m. it had dropped to 0.9° C, UDN reported.

At 2 p.m., the temperature dipped even lower to 0° C, at which point, light hail began to fall from the sky at Wuling. About 10 minutes later, at minus 0.3° C, snow began to fall, much to snow-chasers’ delight.

However, the humidity was not enough to support the snowfall for long. A staff member of Songsyue Lodge said that the snow was intermittent and there was not enough for accumulation.

In response to the weather report and likelihood of snowfall, the Directorate General of Highways ordered a section of Provincial Highway 14 to be closed as a precaution on Saturday night. Although the road was reopened at 7 a.m. Sunday, cars driving between Wuling and Songsyue Lodge must be equipped with snow chains.


A Facebook video of snowfall on Hehuanshan. (Facebook, Wandering for Life video)
snow
snowfall
Hehuanshan
weather
Songsyue Lodge

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan temperatures dip below 6 degrees
Taiwan temperatures dip below 6 degrees
2022/12/17 19:39
1st cold wave of winter hits Taiwan Friday night, low of 5 C by Sunday
1st cold wave of winter hits Taiwan Friday night, low of 5 C by Sunday
2022/12/16 11:37
Temperature to drop below 6 C as 1st cold wave arrives on Friday night
Temperature to drop below 6 C as 1st cold wave arrives on Friday night
2022/12/15 10:57
Taiwan bracing for earliest cold wave since 2010 this weekend
Taiwan bracing for earliest cold wave since 2010 this weekend
2022/12/14 15:27
Snow possible on Taiwan’s Yushan and Taipingshan this weekend
Snow possible on Taiwan’s Yushan and Taipingshan this weekend
2022/12/13 21:06