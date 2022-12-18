Taiwan’s Hehuanshan sees first snow of winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the first cold wave of this winter hit Taiwan, low temperatures also brought snowfall to Hehuanshan in the early morning on Sunday (Dec. 18).

According to an earlier report, temperatures in north and central Taiwan plunged below 6° Celsius in north and central Taiwan on Saturday (Dec. 17). On Hehuanshan, while temperatures remained between 2-8° Celsius during the day, by 11 p.m. it had dropped to 0.9° C, UDN reported.

At 2 p.m., the temperature dipped even lower to 0° C, at which point, light hail began to fall from the sky at Wuling. About 10 minutes later, at minus 0.3° C, snow began to fall, much to snow-chasers’ delight.

However, the humidity was not enough to support the snowfall for long. A staff member of Songsyue Lodge said that the snow was intermittent and there was not enough for accumulation.

In response to the weather report and likelihood of snowfall, the Directorate General of Highways ordered a section of Provincial Highway 14 to be closed as a precaution on Saturday night. Although the road was reopened at 7 a.m. Sunday, cars driving between Wuling and Songsyue Lodge must be equipped with snow chains.



A Facebook video of snowfall on Hehuanshan. (Facebook, Wandering for Life video)