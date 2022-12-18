Locure's 17 lead UL Monroe past Lamar 83-59

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyreke Locure scored 17 points as UL Monroe beat Lamar 83-59 on Saturday.

Locure also added seven assists for the Warhawks (4-8). Jamari Blackmon added 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Jacob Wilson shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (4-8). Nate Calmese added 12 points and four assists for Lamar. In addition, Adam Hamilton had 11 points, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.