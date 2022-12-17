Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/17 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 26 17 6 2 1 37 75 64
Providence 25 15 4 4 2 36 77 69
Bridgeport 26 14 7 5 0 33 91 80
WB/Scranton 22 13 6 1 2 29 70 52
Charlotte 25 12 10 2 1 27 72 81
Lehigh Valley 23 12 9 1 1 26 69 68
Springfield 26 10 11 1 4 25 69 73
Hartford 24 9 10 1 4 23 61 75
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 25 15 8 1 1 32 84 78
Rochester 24 13 9 1 1 28 78 83
Syracuse 24 11 9 2 2 26 93 86
Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90
Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95
Utica 22 9 9 3 1 22 64 69
Laval 26 9 13 3 1 22 88 102
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 26 15 7 2 2 34 98 73
Milwaukee 24 15 7 0 2 32 84 66
Rockford 24 13 8 1 2 29 92 80
Manitoba 22 12 7 2 1 27 67 65
Iowa 25 11 10 2 2 26 76 83
Grand Rapids 24 10 13 1 0 21 71 96
Chicago 21 6 13 2 0 14 54 88
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 25 16 7 2 0 34 74 61
Calgary 24 16 7 1 0 33 95 64
Coachella Valley 22 14 5 3 0 31 85 68
Abbotsford 24 14 8 1 1 30 86 79
Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55
San Jose 26 13 12 0 1 27 71 82
Tucson 23 11 8 4 0 26 74 74
Henderson 27 10 16 0 1 21 70 78
Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76
San Diego 26 6 20 0 0 12 64 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hartford 6, Grand Rapids 4

Rochester 4, Charlotte 2

Syracuse 4, Springfield 2

Utica 5, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Texas 4, Iowa 2

Toronto 4, Rockford 3

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Abbotsford 3, Henderson 2

Coachella Valley 8, San Diego 1

Ontario at Bakersfield, ppd

Saturday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.