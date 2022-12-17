|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|14
|12
|1
|1
|33
|11
|37
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|32
|Newcastle
|15
|8
|6
|1
|29
|11
|30
|Tottenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|31
|21
|29
|Man United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|26
|Liverpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|28
|17
|22
|Brighton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|21
|Fulham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Aston Villa
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|22
|18
|Leicester
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25
|25
|17
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|16
|Leeds
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|15
|West Ham
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|17
|14
|Everton
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|13
|Southampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|27
|12
|Wolverhampton
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|24
|10
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|22
|12
|8
|2
|43
|23
|44
|Sheffield United
|22
|12
|5
|5
|36
|19
|41
|Blackburn
|22
|12
|0
|10
|25
|26
|36
|Norwich
|22
|10
|5
|7
|30
|23
|35
|Watford
|22
|9
|7
|6
|28
|22
|34
|Preston
|22
|9
|7
|6
|22
|21
|34
|Birmingham
|23
|8
|8
|7
|26
|22
|32
|Millwall
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|26
|32
|Reading
|23
|10
|2
|11
|26
|33
|32
|QPR
|22
|9
|4
|9
|26
|27
|31
|Swansea
|22
|8
|7
|7
|27
|29
|31
|Sunderland
|22
|8
|6
|8
|30
|25
|30
|Middlesbrough
|22
|8
|6
|8
|31
|27
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|30
|Coventry
|20
|8
|5
|7
|21
|19
|29
|Bristol City
|22
|7
|6
|9
|30
|30
|27
|West Brom
|21
|6
|8
|7
|26
|25
|26
|Rotherham
|22
|6
|8
|8
|26
|29
|26
|Stoke
|22
|7
|5
|10
|24
|29
|26
|Cardiff
|22
|7
|4
|11
|19
|27
|25
|Hull
|22
|7
|4
|11
|25
|39
|25
|Wigan
|22
|6
|6
|10
|22
|32
|24
|Blackpool
|22
|6
|5
|11
|24
|33
|23
|Huddersfield
|21
|5
|4
|12
|19
|27
|19
Blackburn 1, Preston 4
Rotherham 1, Bristol City 3
Reading 1, Coventry 0
Blackpool 0, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1
Millwall 1, Wigan 1
Sheffield United 1, Huddersfield 0
Stoke 2, Cardiff 2
Swansea 0, Norwich 1
QPR 0, Burnley 3
Watford 0, Hull 0
Sunderland 1, West Brom 2
Birmingham 3, Reading 2
Bristol City vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 6:30 a.m. ppd
Wigan vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Millwall, 7 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 12:15 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 12:15 p.m.
Burnley vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|21
|13
|6
|2
|41
|21
|45
|Plymouth
|21
|13
|5
|3
|39
|24
|44
|Sheffield Wednesday
|21
|12
|6
|3
|36
|17
|42
|Barnsley
|19
|10
|3
|6
|25
|16
|33
|Bolton
|20
|9
|5
|6
|24
|19
|32
|Peterborough
|21
|10
|1
|10
|36
|27
|31
|Derby
|20
|8
|7
|5
|24
|17
|31
|Portsmouth
|18
|7
|8
|3
|26
|20
|29
|Wycombe
|21
|8
|5
|8
|27
|24
|29
|Shrewsbury
|21
|8
|5
|8
|22
|23
|29
|Port Vale
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|29
|29
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|7
|7
|32
|34
|28
|Exeter
|21
|7
|6
|8
|33
|31
|27
|Lincoln
|20
|6
|9
|5
|21
|23
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|21
|5
|11
|5
|23
|21
|26
|Oxford United
|20
|6
|7
|7
|26
|22
|25
|Cheltenham
|20
|7
|4
|9
|16
|22
|25
|Charlton
|20
|5
|9
|6
|30
|28
|24
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|5
|6
|9
|20
|31
|21
|Cambridge United
|21
|6
|3
|12
|19
|32
|21
|Forest Green
|21
|5
|5
|11
|19
|39
|20
|Burton Albion
|21
|3
|7
|11
|27
|42
|16
|Milton Keynes Dons
|20
|4
|3
|13
|19
|31
|15
|Morecambe
|20
|2
|9
|9
|16
|31
|15
Ipswich 2, Peterborough 1
Shrewsbury 3, Bolton 2
Burton Albion 1, Derby 1
Forest Green 1, Cheltenham 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 0
Cambridge United 0, Plymouth 0
Exeter 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Lincoln 0, Wycombe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. ppd
Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|20
|15
|3
|2
|33
|12
|48
|Stevenage
|21
|13
|5
|3
|31
|16
|44
|Northampton
|20
|11
|6
|3
|34
|20
|39
|Barrow
|20
|11
|1
|8
|27
|24
|34
|Mansfield Town
|21
|10
|4
|7
|29
|27
|34
|Carlisle
|20
|8
|9
|3
|31
|21
|33
|Bradford
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|20
|33
|Swindon
|21
|8
|8
|5
|24
|21
|32
|Salford
|20
|9
|4
|7
|23
|18
|31
|Doncaster
|21
|9
|4
|8
|24
|27
|31
|Walsall
|20
|8
|6
|6
|25
|17
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|8
|6
|7
|25
|24
|30
|Stockport County
|20
|8
|4
|8
|29
|22
|28
|Grimsby Town
|20
|7
|6
|7
|22
|20
|27
|Tranmere
|21
|7
|6
|8
|20
|18
|27
|Sutton United
|21
|7
|5
|9
|19
|26
|26
|Crewe
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|22
|25
|Newport County
|21
|6
|4
|11
|20
|24
|22
|Crawley Town
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22
|32
|21
|Harrogate Town
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|30
|19
|Rochdale
|20
|4
|3
|13
|14
|29
|15
|Hartlepool
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|39
|15
|Colchester
|21
|3
|5
|13
|18
|29
|14
|Gillingham
|20
|2
|8
|10
|6
|24
|14
Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 2
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m. ppd
Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 8 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 8 a.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 9 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town 2, Tranmere 1
Newport County 0, Doncaster 1
Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 0, Mansfield Town 0
Sutton United 1, Colchester 0
Swindon 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Gillingham vs. Bradford, 8 a.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Barrow vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd
Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Leyton Orient vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Walsall vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.