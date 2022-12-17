Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/17 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 353 221
Miami 8 5 0 .615 316 312
N.Y. Jets 7 6 0 .538 264 243
New England 7 6 0 .538 276 239
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 241 276
Jacksonville 5 8 0 .385 294 294
Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298
e-Houston 1 11 1 .115 211 314
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 9 4 0 .692 301 250
Cincinnati 9 4 0 .692 335 265
Cleveland 5 8 0 .385 300 323
Pittsburgh 5 8 0 .385 227 293
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 3 0 .769 384 298
L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 295 326
Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313
e-Denver 3 10 0 .231 194 238
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 386 248
Dallas 10 3 0 .769 360 229
N.Y. Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300
Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 224 254
Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 260 290
New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 312 313
Detroit 6 7 0 .462 349 347
Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302
e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210
Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355
Arizona 4 9 0 .308 277 348
L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 21, Seattle 13

Saturday's Games

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.