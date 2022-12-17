SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|18
|13
|3
|2
|0
|28
|76
|48
|Roanoke
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|24
|56
|40
|Knoxville
|18
|11
|5
|0
|2
|24
|62
|48
|Evansville
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|62
|61
|Birmingham
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|72
|51
|Quad City
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|54
|Pensacola
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|67
|67
|Huntsville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|51
|54
|Fayetteville
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|51
|64
|Vermilion County
|18
|3
|14
|1
|0
|7
|38
|77
|Macon
|16
|2
|12
|2
|0
|6
|40
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Roanoke 5, Macon 4
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 7, Vermilion County 1
Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2
Peoria 9, Quad City 4
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled