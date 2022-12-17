NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 29 23 4 2 48 112 64 New Jersey 30 21 7 2 44 105 73 Toronto 31 19 6 6 44 101 73 Carolina 29 17 6 6 40 84 75 Pittsburgh 30 18 8 4 40 106 86 Tampa Bay 29 19 9 1 39 105 85 N.Y. Rangers 31 16 10 5 37 96 86 N.Y. Islanders 31 17 13 1 35 99 89 Washington 32 15 13 4 34 95 94 Detroit 29 13 10 6 32 85 91 Florida 31 14 13 4 32 104 102 Buffalo 30 14 14 2 30 119 105 Montreal 30 14 14 2 30 88 105 Ottawa 29 13 14 2 28 89 91 Philadelphia 31 10 14 7 27 74 100 Columbus 29 10 17 2 22 81 119

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 32 22 9 1 45 108 86 Dallas 31 18 8 5 41 112 85 Winnipeg 29 19 9 1 39 96 76 Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 109 120 Minnesota 30 17 11 2 36 96 87 Seattle 29 16 10 3 35 100 94 Edmonton 31 17 13 1 35 112 106 Colorado 28 15 11 2 32 87 80 Calgary 31 13 12 6 32 92 98 St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113 Vancouver 29 13 13 3 29 101 112 Nashville 28 12 12 4 28 71 87 San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112 Arizona 28 10 14 4 24 79 103 Anaheim 31 8 20 3 19 75 132 Chicago 29 7 18 4 18 67 109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Arizona 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.