Clogged toilet leads to discovery of drugs in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Problems with a clogged toilet in an apartment building led to the discovery of illicit drugs in Hualien, reports said Saturday (Dec. 17).

A resident called in professional help after he was unable to unclog his toilet, the Liberty Times reported. It turned out that the plumbing system had been blocked by the presence of about 50 packets which looked like they had contained instant coffee.

However, the plumber put all the packets in a plastic bag and took them to the police station, where an inspection showed that nine of the packets which had not been opened yet, were filled with amphetamines.

A background check on the residents of the building turned up a 21-year-old man named Hsieh (謝) as a suspect. He reportedly admitted he had thrown the drugs into the toilet out of fear he would be found out by his relatives.

Police said they would charge him for the possession of illegal drugs, but would also track down his suppliers.

