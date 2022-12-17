100 years of Nosferatu: Demons never die

Considered to be one of the first horror films, "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" was released in 1922. The actor Max Schreck played the vampire Nosfe... Considered to be one of the first horror films, "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" was released in 1922. The actor Max Schreck played the vampire Nosferatu; his character was gaunt, with unnaturally pointed ears, equally pointed teeth and long curved fingernails. The sinister count becomes a bloodsucker at night, demonic and tormented at the same time.