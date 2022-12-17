Alexa
Taiwan temperatures dip below 6 degrees

Snow unlikely as weather turns dry

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/17 19:39
Temperatures were expected to drop below 6 degrees Celsius in north and central Taiwan Saturday evening to Sunday morning.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in north and central Taiwan plunged below 6 degrees Celsius in north and central Taiwan Saturday (Dec. 17), while strong winds also caused problems.

While the day started mostly with heavy rain, weather experts forecast that people driving up to higher grounds in the hope of catching snowfall might be disappointed, as precipitation would diminish throughout Saturday and be succeeded by colder but drier air.

Mount Taiping in Yilan County reported the mercury dipping to 0 degrees at 6 p.m., the Liberty Times reported. An estimated 200 people were planning to spend the night in the area in the hope of seeing some snow. Several mountainous areas closed off access in the evening to prevent traffic jams and accidents due to frozen road surfaces.

In lower areas, strong winds caused trees to fall, hampering traffic. In Kaohsiung, university students returning from a school trip at sea in canoes met with changing weather conditions, causing five of them to fall into the water, UDN reported. In the end, two men and six women were taken to hospitals with symptoms of hypothermia, but none were in any critical condition.

A marathon in Taipei was expecting 28,000 participants Sunday (Dec. 18) morning, widely predicted to be the coldest period of the weekend. Organizers advised runners to keep a close watch on their health.

Temperatures were expected to recover after the weekend, though the next cold front was likely to arrive on Wednesday (Dec. 21).
