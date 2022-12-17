‘Four-legged beast’ in Taiwan student dorm raises privacy and bullying concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A “four-legged beast” trapped in a male dormitory bathroom stall at National Pingtung University of Science and Technology has caused a commotion and raised privacy and bullying concerns in Taiwan.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday (Dec. 14). It was first referenced on Dcard, the social media and networking platform, and was the top story in a number of national newspapers on Saturday (Dec. 17).

According to the Dcard report, the four-legged beast was spotted in a dormitory cubicle and attracted significant attention. So much so, that around 100 students were said to have gathered, armed with smartphones, ready to reveal the beast to the world.

The Dcard reporter described the scene as like a noisy “vegetable market.” Some students reportedly started shouting, "Come out and face it!"

Eventually, a teacher arrived on the scene to calm the situation and asked the gathered students to leave the area. The obviously embarrassed individuals lurking in the cubicle were given privacy and then escorted out.

A school statement carried by China Times said the university had informed students via radio and other means that laws and rules regarding privacy and bullying had to be followed.

The media outlet also quoted a lawyer, Su Zhi-hong (蘇志弘), as saying that considering there were no photos identifying the two presumed students dubbed the “four-legged beast” then no crime had been committed. If not, then arguably the two individuals' right to privacy may have been breached.

As for whether calling out the two individuals could be considered intimidation, coercion, or bullying, Su said embarrassment was likely the reason that the individuals stayed in their stall — rather than fear of the mob. However, he added, if additional information comes to light, then the situation should be reviewed.

As of press time, there were about 900 messages on the Dcard bulletin board about the story. Responses ranged from the playful to the outraged:

“It is uneducated to call the victim a four-legged beast.” “This is bullying ... It is so sad to read about it. The people involved must have been very scared at the time.” “Four-legged beasts are not great, they should not cause trouble to others in public spaces, and these two were very naive.” “It’s completely normal for two straight men to take a shower together.” “In the Army, groups of lads often strip to take a shower together. Should this reporter report that there are centipedes in the national Army?”

National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, aka NPUST, is in Neipu, Pingtung County. It claims to be the greenest university in the country.



A mob congregates to catch out the "four-legged beast" hiding in a student bathroom cubicle. (Dcard screenshot)