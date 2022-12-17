Taiwan flags ‘buy pet food and get a pet’ scam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei’s animal welfare authorities are warning against a new type of fraud in which businesses offer free dogs or cats to those who purchase pet products.

The Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said it has received reports about businesses peddling free adoption of canines or felines as a way to boost sales of pet food and other supplies.

The free furry companions, which come from dubious sources and without health certificates, often end up falling ill and need costly medical attention. This has led to a rise in consumer disputes and pet owners left helpless.

The pet trade is regulated by the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) and a permit is required. Those seeking to bring home a fur kid should turn to legal businesses that provide information on the origin, breed, microchip implant, health condition, and vaccination status of the animals available for purchase.

Another form of scam involves selling pets that are not in good health at lower-than-market prices and coaxing consumers into buying large quantities of food and nutritional supplements. For the cats and dogs sent back to the stores for healthcare services bound by contracts, many were left unattended and died eventually, according to the agency.