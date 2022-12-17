漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
Typical German Christmas fare: Roast goose
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2022/12/17 04:30
Tweet
Updated : 2022-12-17 16:02 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Uniqlo Taiwan makes 'baseless' theft accusation against customer
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes east Taiwan
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks to feature 360-degree digital display
Taiwan bracing for earliest cold wave since 2010 this weekend
McDonald’s Taiwan to hike prices next week
Iranian newspaper declares 'Taiwan independence is a legal right'
1st cold wave of winter hits Taiwan Friday night, low of 5 C by Sunday
Man sentenced to death for mask dispute stabbing in Taiwan
China’s run on flu medicines prompts Taiwan to act
Taiwan works to increase fines for drivers not yielding to pedestrians