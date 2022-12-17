Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC CEO refutes claims that US fab means Taiwan losing technological edge

C.C. Wei says TSMC's success is based on 30 years of cooperation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/17 15:39
TSMC CEO C.C. Wei speaks at a seminar in Taipei Saturday. 

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei speaks at a seminar in Taipei Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The allegation that the opening of a wafer fab in Arizona means that Taiwan is losing its chip making know how to the United States is totally baseless, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) said Saturday (Dec. 17).

The plant in Phoenix held a “tool-in” ceremony Dec. 6 in the presence of U.S. President Joe Biden. However, the launch of the new factory has led to concern that TSMC might not only be transferring semiconductor talent, but also advanced technology away from Taiwan.

The success of TSMC was built on 30 years of cooperation between the semiconductor maker and its suppliers, and cannot be replicated overseas in a short period of time, Wei told a semiconductor forum in Taipei City on Saturday. The U.S. even needed to import the sulfuric acid necessary for cleaning and etching computer chips from Taiwan because few U.S. companies used the product, he said.

Wei gave the example of sulfuric acid to show that, with enough funds, it is possible to set up a semiconductor fab, but making further progress without the right environment is difficult and time-consuming, the Liberty Times reported.

Sending experts over from one fab to another did not amount to a brain drain, the CEO said, adding that to open a factory in Tainan City, TSMC also needed to move between 500 and 600 employees from a fab in Hsinchu. Obtaining semiconductor talent was not easy, as a good engineer required eight years of training, according to Wei.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
TSMC
C.C. Wei
Arizona
TSMC Arizona fab
brain drain

RELATED ARTICLES

South Korean media tell semiconductor sector to follow Taiwan’s example
South Korean media tell semiconductor sector to follow Taiwan’s example
2022/12/16 17:22
Taiwan’s TSMC captures 56.1% of global foundry market in Q3
Taiwan’s TSMC captures 56.1% of global foundry market in Q3
2022/12/12 16:06
Taiwan seeks to allay fears TSMC’s US investment harms country
Taiwan seeks to allay fears TSMC’s US investment harms country
2022/12/09 15:29
Taiwan’s TSMC ups Arizona investment to US$40 billion
Taiwan’s TSMC ups Arizona investment to US$40 billion
2022/12/07 16:10
ASML plans to bring European supply chain to Taiwan
ASML plans to bring European supply chain to Taiwan
2022/12/06 16:56