Bangladesh 119-0 in 2nd innings to trail India by 394 runs

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Openers Najmul Hossain and Zakir Hasan hit half-centuries as Bangladesh made a strong reply to reach 119 without loss at lunch on Day Four of the first cricket test against India on Saturday.

Zakir hit his maiden 50 and was batting on 55 while Shanto was on 64 at the first interval as Bangladesh still needed 394 runs. The home side was chasing a mammoth 513-run target to win the first test.

Both of the batters showed a much-needed composure on a pitch that offered nothing for the bowlers.

After resuming the day at 42-0, the duo reached a century partnership, only the second by Bangladesh openers in the fourth innings of a test.

Shanto raised his third test 50 off 108 balls, nudging off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a single through the off-side and grew with confidence as he unleashed some powerful shots to keep India at bay.

Zakir reached his maiden 50 soon after, pushing left-arm spinner Axar Patel through mid-on for a single.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 150 in its first innings, in reply to India’s 404. India didn’t enforce the follow-on and declared its second innings at 258-2 to set Bangladesh its record target to chase.

