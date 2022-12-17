Taiwan adds 15,464 local COVID cases, 40 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 15,464 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Dec. 17) as well as 40 deaths and 161 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new figure for local infections amounted to a rise of 8.67% from the previous Saturday, and the ninth week-on-week daily rise in a row following a long period of declines.

Saturday’s new local cases included 6,974 males and 8,479 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 3,037, followed by Taichung City with 1,947 cases, and Taoyuan City with 1,768. Kaohsiung, Taipei, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 40 newly reported deaths were 29 male and 11 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with 36 suffering from chronic diseases and 26 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 18 and Dec. 13, and passed away between May 18 and Dec. 14.

The 161 new imported cases included 89 males and 72 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 17 and Dec. 16.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 8,562,931 COVID cases, including 8,524,099 domestic cases and 38,778 imported ones. The 14,860 fatalities include 14,843 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,905 deaths, Taipei City 1,616, Taichung City 1,576, Kaohsiung City 1,455, Tainan City 1,107, and Taoyuan City 1,099.