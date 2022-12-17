Abmas scores 23 as Oral Roberts beats Missouri State 80-77

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 23 points to help Oral Roberts defeat Missouri State 80-77 on Friday night.

Abmas was 9 of 16 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (9-3). Connor Vanover pitched in with 19 points and eight rebounds. Issac McBride had 14 points and the Golden Eagles extended their win streak to six.

Jonathan Mogbo led the way for the Bears (4-7) with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Dalen Ridgnal added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while for Raphe Ayres scored 10.

McBride scored 11 in the first half and Oral Roberts led 45-32 at intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.