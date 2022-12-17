Alexa
Taiwan Beer not giving up China market

State-owned liquor company to cooperate with Chinese rules if 'Taiwan’s national dignity' is respected

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/17 12:36
Taiwanese Sorghum liquor and beer products.

Taiwanese Sorghum liquor and beer products. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (TTL) said on Saturday (Dec. 17) it will work to meet Chinese requirements without compromising “Taiwan’s national dignity” following a new import ban by Beijing.

China imposed fresh restrictions on Taiwanese products last week over “inadequate registration information” last week, a move some have slammed as politically motivated. Items hit by the rule include aquatic, liquor, and food products.

Among the affected is Taiwan Beer, a beer brand operated by TTL. The company said it will halt the production of beer for orders worth NT$1.3 million (US$42,211), originally scheduled to be shipped to China in December.

Describing the ban as “abstract,” the state-owned manufacturer and distributor of alcohol and cigarettes said it will submit documents as required. However, it will not cooperate if Chinese requests jeopardize Taiwan’s national dignity.

According to TTL, China introduced a new registration rule for imported foods and beverages this year. The company has complied since August, but the code it secured had appeared “valid” until recently.

The company has sought to reduce its reliance on the China market due to rising uncertainties, with strategies like promoting its fruit beer products in the U.S. and Europe. In 2021, China accounted for roughly 25% of its exports.
