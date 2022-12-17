Australia wins toss, bowls against South Africa in 1st test

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss Saturday and made the rare decision to bowl at the Gabba in his team’s first test series against South Africa since the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018.

The ball-tampering saga that rocked Australian cricket almost five years ago loomed over the buildup to the three-match series but neither captain anticipates any lingering negative sentiment boiling over.

Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten century for South Africa in the test at Cape Town and is leading South Africa at the Gabba. He'll get the first chance to bat in the series when he opens the innings, with Cummins likely to take the new ball with fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc and open the bowling for Australia.

Elgar has has already consigned all that to history and he expects this series to be played “in a good spirit.”

A greener than expected pitch at the Gabba, and slightly overcast conditions, enticed Cummins to send the South Africans in to bat.

The series features the top two teams in the World Test Championship, adding extra emphasis to the results.

In March 2018, Australian fielder Cameron Bancroft was caught by TV cameras trying to rough up the match ball with sandpaper in a bid to aid his team's bowlers. He was subsquently suspended for nine months and the then-skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were each given unprecedented 12-month bans by Cricket Australia for their parts in the plot to change the condition of the ball.

Smith and Warner are back in the Australian lineup which is now led by Cummins. Smith led Australia in a 419-run win over West Indies in Adelaide last weekend to complete a two-test series sweep in the injury-enforced absence of the captain.

Cummins’ return means there was no room in the lineup for Michael Neser in the only change to the starting lineup, with Scott Boland retained because of his like-for-like bowling qualities with the injured Josh Hazlewood. Left-arm paceman Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon also remain from the bowling attack in Cape Town in 2018.

Cummins, into his second season as test captain, said the Australians had “all moved on" from the Sandpapergate issue.

“How we are off the field is pretty similar to what we play on the field I think — calm, very chill, just enjoying it out there, really competitive. And we’ve done that really well over the last 12 months.”

Both teams feature quality, balanced bowling attacks with multiple fast bowling options complemented by spin, with paceman Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi leading the South Africans.

The Gabba wicket. traditionally produces extra bounce and carry for the bowlers but can also suit batters who get established in their innings. Most captains take the safer option to bat first and put runs on the board.

Elgar said he was undecided but likely would have batted first if he'd won the toss.

“It looks a bit greener than expected, but it might play a little better than it looks,” he said. “We don't have a lot of baggage coming into this series, which is great for us. We have a lot to play for.”

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi,

