New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|76.37
|76.57
|73.33
|74.29 Down 1.82
|Jan
|76.33
|76.58
|73.40
|74.46 Down 1.69
|Feb
|76.36
|76.56
|73.49
|74.54 Down 1.58
|Mar
|76.20
|76.35
|73.53
|74.52 Down 1.47
|Apr
|76.05
|76.13
|73.54
|74.44 Down 1.38
|May
|75.84
|76.07
|73.40
|74.27 Down 1.34
|Jun
|75.56
|75.74
|73.26
|74.04 Down 1.30
|Jul
|75.44
|75.45
|73.03
|73.76 Down 1.26
|Aug
|74.90
|75.08
|72.74
|73.44 Down 1.23
|Sep
|73.94
|73.94
|72.51
|73.12 Down 1.19
|Oct
|74.11
|74.11
|72.24
|72.79 Down 1.15
|Nov
|73.74
|73.98
|71.79
|72.46 Down 1.08
|Dec
|72.20
|72.76
|71.43
|72.08 Down 1.05
|Jan
|72.59
|72.59
|71.71
|71.71 Down 1.01
|Feb
|71.45
|71.58
|71.37
|71.37
|Down .97
|Mar
|71.09
|71.09
|71.06
|71.06
|Down .92
|Apr
|70.78
|Down .88
|May
|71.47
|71.49
|69.98
|70.50
|Down .85
|Jun
|70.18
|Down .81
|Jul
|70.00
|70.00
|69.88
|69.88
|Down .78
|Aug
|69.69
|69.89
|69.14
|69.61
|Down .74
|Sep
|69.37
|Down .70
|Oct
|69.15
|Down .66
|Nov
|69.69
|69.88
|68.45
|68.94
|Down .62
|Dec
|68.66
|Down .58
|Jan
|68.36
|Down .55
|Feb
|68.07
|Down .53
|Mar
|67.81
|Down .51
|Apr
|67.59
|Down .48
|May
|66.97
|67.84
|66.97
|67.37
|Down .46
|Jun
|67.10
|Down .45
|Jul
|66.83
|Down .45
|Aug
|66.59
|Down .42
|Sep
|66.38
|Down .39
|Oct
|66.21
|Down .36
|Nov
|66.50
|66.52
|65.67
|66.03
|Down .33
|Dec
|65.77
|Down .31
|Jan
|65.51
|Down .31
|Feb
|65.28
|Down .28
|Mar
|65.06
|Down .27
|Apr
|64.85
|Down .25
|May
|64.65
|Down .22
|Jun
|64.41
|Down .21
|Jul
|64.20
|Down .19
|Aug
|63.99
|Down .18
|Sep
|63.81
|Down .17
|Oct
|63.65
|Down .15
|Nov
|63.60
|63.60
|63.28
|63.50
|Down .14
|Dec
|63.26
|Down .14
|Jan
|63.02
|Down .13
|Feb
|62.79
|Down .13
|Mar
|62.59
|Down .12
|Apr
|62.43
|Down .12
|May
|62.24
|Down .11
|Jun
|62.02
|Down .11
|Jul
|61.81
|Down .11
|Aug
|61.62
|Down .11
|Sep
|61.46
|Down .11
|Oct
|61.34
|Down .11
|Nov
|61.03
|61.20
|61.03
|61.20
|Down .11
|Dec
|60.97
|Down .12
|Jan
|60.69
|Down .12
|Feb
|60.46
|Down .13
|Mar
|60.31
|Down .14
|Apr
|60.20
|Down .14
|May
|60.09
|Down .15
|Jun
|59.95
|Down .16
|Jul
|59.77
|Down .17
|Aug
|59.62
|Down .18
|Sep
|59.43
|Down .18
|Oct
|59.29
|Down .19
|Nov
|59.40
|59.40
|59.17
|59.17
|Down .20
|Dec
|58.97
|Down .20
|Jan
|58.83
|Down .20
|Feb
|58.68
|Down .20
|Mar
|58.50
|Down .20
|Apr
|58.35
|Down .20
|May
|58.21
|Down .20
|Jun
|58.01
|Down .20
|Jul
|57.90
|Down .20
|Aug
|57.74
|Down .20
|Sep
|57.61
|Down .20
|Oct
|57.45
|Down .20
|Nov
|57.37
|Down .20
|Dec
|57.20
|Down .20
|Jan
|57.03
|Down .20
|Feb
|56.90
|Down .20
|Mar
|56.73
|Down .20
|Apr
|56.60
|Down .20
|May
|56.53
|Down .20
|Jun
|56.41
|Down .20
|Jul
|56.25
|Down .20
|Aug
|56.13
|Down .20
|Sep
|55.98
|Down .20
|Oct
|55.85
|Down .20
|Nov
|55.63
|Down .20
|Dec
|55.62
|Down .20
|Jan
|55.51
|Down .20
|Feb
|55.42
|Down .20
|Mar
|55.31
|Down .20
|Apr
|55.22
|Down .20
|May
|55.11
|Down .20
|Jun
|55.02
|Down .20
|Jul
|54.91
|Down .20
|Aug
|54.80
|Down .20
|Sep
|54.69
|Down .20
|Oct
|54.59
|Down .20
|Nov
|54.41
|54.41
|54.24
|54.24
|Down .20
|Dec
|54.34
|Down .20
|Jan
|54.26
|Down .20
|Feb
|54.18
|Down .20
|Mar
|54.11
|Down .20
|Apr
|54.02
|Down .20
|May
|53.92
|Down .20
|Jun
|53.80
|Down .20
|Jul
|53.69
|Down .20
|Aug
|53.56
|Down .20
|Sep
|53.45
|Down .20
|Oct
|53.33
|Down .20
|Nov
|53.03
|Down .20
|Dec
|52.96
|Down .20
|Jan
|52.90
|Down .20
|Feb
|52.84
|Down .20
|Mar
|52.79
|Down .20
|Apr
|52.72
|Down .20
|May
|52.64
|Down .20
|Jun
|52.54
|Down .20
|Jul
|52.45
|Down .20
|Aug
|52.34
|Down .20
|Sep
|52.25
|Down .20
|Oct
|52.15
|Down .20
|Nov
|52.06
|Down .20
|Dec
|51.99
|Down .20
|Jan
|51.93
|Down .20