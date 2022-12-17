Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/12/17 04:19
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 76.37 76.57 73.33 74.29 Down 1.82
Jan 76.33 76.58 73.40 74.46 Down 1.69
Feb 76.36 76.56 73.49 74.54 Down 1.58
Mar 76.20 76.35 73.53 74.52 Down 1.47
Apr 76.05 76.13 73.54 74.44 Down 1.38
May 75.84 76.07 73.40 74.27 Down 1.34
Jun 75.56 75.74 73.26 74.04 Down 1.30
Jul 75.44 75.45 73.03 73.76 Down 1.26
Aug 74.90 75.08 72.74 73.44 Down 1.23
Sep 73.94 73.94 72.51 73.12 Down 1.19
Oct 74.11 74.11 72.24 72.79 Down 1.15
Nov 73.74 73.98 71.79 72.46 Down 1.08
Dec 72.20 72.76 71.43 72.08 Down 1.05
Jan 72.59 72.59 71.71 71.71 Down 1.01
Feb 71.45 71.58 71.37 71.37 Down .97
Mar 71.09 71.09 71.06 71.06 Down .92
Apr 70.78 Down .88
May 71.47 71.49 69.98 70.50 Down .85
Jun 70.18 Down .81
Jul 70.00 70.00 69.88 69.88 Down .78
Aug 69.69 69.89 69.14 69.61 Down .74
Sep 69.37 Down .70
Oct 69.15 Down .66
Nov 69.69 69.88 68.45 68.94 Down .62
Dec 68.66 Down .58
Jan 68.36 Down .55
Feb 68.07 Down .53
Mar 67.81 Down .51
Apr 67.59 Down .48
May 66.97 67.84 66.97 67.37 Down .46
Jun 67.10 Down .45
Jul 66.83 Down .45
Aug 66.59 Down .42
Sep 66.38 Down .39
Oct 66.21 Down .36
Nov 66.50 66.52 65.67 66.03 Down .33
Dec 65.77 Down .31
Jan 65.51 Down .31
Feb 65.28 Down .28
Mar 65.06 Down .27
Apr 64.85 Down .25
May 64.65 Down .22
Jun 64.41 Down .21
Jul 64.20 Down .19
Aug 63.99 Down .18
Sep 63.81 Down .17
Oct 63.65 Down .15
Nov 63.60 63.60 63.28 63.50 Down .14
Dec 63.26 Down .14
Jan 63.02 Down .13
Feb 62.79 Down .13
Mar 62.59 Down .12
Apr 62.43 Down .12
May 62.24 Down .11
Jun 62.02 Down .11
Jul 61.81 Down .11
Aug 61.62 Down .11
Sep 61.46 Down .11
Oct 61.34 Down .11
Nov 61.03 61.20 61.03 61.20 Down .11
Dec 60.97 Down .12
Jan 60.69 Down .12
Feb 60.46 Down .13
Mar 60.31 Down .14
Apr 60.20 Down .14
May 60.09 Down .15
Jun 59.95 Down .16
Jul 59.77 Down .17
Aug 59.62 Down .18
Sep 59.43 Down .18
Oct 59.29 Down .19
Nov 59.40 59.40 59.17 59.17 Down .20
Dec 58.97 Down .20
Jan 58.83 Down .20
Feb 58.68 Down .20
Mar 58.50 Down .20
Apr 58.35 Down .20
May 58.21 Down .20
Jun 58.01 Down .20
Jul 57.90 Down .20
Aug 57.74 Down .20
Sep 57.61 Down .20
Oct 57.45 Down .20
Nov 57.37 Down .20
Dec 57.20 Down .20
Jan 57.03 Down .20
Feb 56.90 Down .20
Mar 56.73 Down .20
Apr 56.60 Down .20
May 56.53 Down .20
Jun 56.41 Down .20
Jul 56.25 Down .20
Aug 56.13 Down .20
Sep 55.98 Down .20
Oct 55.85 Down .20
Nov 55.63 Down .20
Dec 55.62 Down .20
Jan 55.51 Down .20
Feb 55.42 Down .20
Mar 55.31 Down .20
Apr 55.22 Down .20
May 55.11 Down .20
Jun 55.02 Down .20
Jul 54.91 Down .20
Aug 54.80 Down .20
Sep 54.69 Down .20
Oct 54.59 Down .20
Nov 54.41 54.41 54.24 54.24 Down .20
Dec 54.34 Down .20
Jan 54.26 Down .20
Feb 54.18 Down .20
Mar 54.11 Down .20
Apr 54.02 Down .20
May 53.92 Down .20
Jun 53.80 Down .20
Jul 53.69 Down .20
Aug 53.56 Down .20
Sep 53.45 Down .20
Oct 53.33 Down .20
Nov 53.03 Down .20
Dec 52.96 Down .20
Jan 52.90 Down .20
Feb 52.84 Down .20
Mar 52.79 Down .20
Apr 52.72 Down .20
May 52.64 Down .20
Jun 52.54 Down .20
Jul 52.45 Down .20
Aug 52.34 Down .20
Sep 52.25 Down .20
Oct 52.15 Down .20
Nov 52.06 Down .20
Dec 51.99 Down .20
Jan 51.93 Down .20