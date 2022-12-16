SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 17 12 3 2 0 26 67 44 Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61 Roanoke 16 10 5 1 0 22 51 36 Knoxville 17 10 5 0 2 22 55 47 Birmingham 16 10 5 1 0 21 67 50 Quad City 18 10 7 1 0 21 51 45 Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 49 51 Pensacola 18 9 9 0 0 18 64 65 Fayetteville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 59 Vermilion County 17 3 13 1 0 7 37 70 Macon 15 2 11 2 0 6 36 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled