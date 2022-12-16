NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|353
|221
|Miami
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|316
|312
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|264
|243
|New England
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|276
|239
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|241
|276
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|294
|294
|Indianapolis
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|209
|298
|e-Houston
|1
|11
|1
|.115
|211
|314
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|301
|250
|Cincinnati
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|335
|265
|Cleveland
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|300
|323
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|227
|293
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|384
|298
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|295
|326
|Las Vegas
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|308
|313
|e-Denver
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|194
|238
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|386
|248
|Dallas
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|360
|229
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|267
|300
|Washington
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|253
|256
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|224
|254
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|288
|312
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|260
|290
|New Orleans
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|265
|297
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|312
|313
|Detroit
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|349
|347
|Green Bay
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|263
|302
|e-Chicago
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|270
|333
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|338
|210
|Seattle
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|355
|355
|Arizona
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|277
|348
|L.A. Rams
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|218
|296
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.