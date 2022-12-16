Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market size- Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2027.

The global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market is growing at a potential growth rate Year-over-Year (YoY) and has reached USD 487 million in 2020. The market is further expected to touch USD 501.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 3.5% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is produced as a by-product from the oxidation of cumene to produce phenol. The impurities of phenol, cumene, and butyl-benzene. AMS has applications across many industries. Some major areas of application are waxes, paints, and coatings, perfumes, antioxidants, adhesives, chemical intermediates, etc.

Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Overview:

Alpha-metylstyrene (AMS) is a by-product of phenol production from the oxidation of cumene. AMS produced is high on impurities. The impurities are removed via a continuous distillation process at low pressure. The major impurities present are phenol, butyl benzene, and cumene. The cost of having a purification plant is too high. As a result, only a handful number of companies try to purify the impure AMS before using it. Others recycle the impure alpha methyl-styrene by hydrogenating it to produce cumene. The cumene produced can again be used as a feedstock for the oxidation process to manufacture phenol.

Alpha-Methylstyrene Resin Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Raising the rate of construction work in the Asia-Pacific region will drive the market.

The rate of construction in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing rapidly due to urbanization in developing countries, the increasing presence of many automobile & oil and gas giants, the increasing rate of industrialization, and lenient government policies to attract investors. With increasing construction and industrialization, the demand for paints and coatings, waxes, chemical intermediates, and adhesives will go up. This will affect the alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market positively and will drive the market growth rate.

ABS (Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene), with increasing use in various industries across the globe, is expected to contribute majorly to the growth of the AMS market.

ABS (Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) had the largest share of the AMS-market thanks to its versatile nature, and properties. ABS is used extensively in various industries across the globe. ABS is known as a “bridge polymer” because it has the properties of both commodity thermoplastics and high-performing engineering plastics. There are various processes to manufacture acrylonitrile-butadienestyrene. The emulsion process is the oldest process, which produces the least pure product. The continuous phase reaction process is preferred these days due to less energy consumption, fewer effluent requirements, and products with high color consistency. ABS has found usage in the sports industry, electronics, and computers, household commodities, kitchen equipment, etc. With the increasing demand for products from the abovementioned industries, the demand for ABS is likely to go up, which will drive the growth of the alpha-methylstyrene market.

Restraints

Health effects and the formation of carbon monoxide are likely to hamper the growth of the alpha-methylstyrene market.

Alpha-methyl styrene forms carbon monoxide and a high volume of smoke when burnt. Carbon monoxide, which is very dangerous for humans, but also increasing the volume of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. It has poor UV resistance and poor bearing properties. (High friction and wear). When inhaled, AMS causes dizziness, breathlessness, lightheadedness, and, respiratory tract. It also irritates the skin, eyes, and throat. Long time skin contact can cause swelling, rashes, and blisters. Alpha-methylstyrene is also incompatible with strong oxidizing agents. It is highly flammable and forms an explosive mixture with air. All these hazards may hamper the growth of AMS in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 in industry

The global economy and humanity have been pushed into a crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the high infection rate and adverse impact on public health systems, various governments have enforced nationwide lockdowns significantly impacting manufacturing supply chains, trade, and related services. Players are currently considering digital solutions that would enable them to serve the community and provide new opportunities to do business. The production, manufacturing, supply chain, and other operations, have slowed down globally aimed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The global impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is likely only beginning and it significantly affected the market in 2020. The second wave of COVID-19 has started, and with the cases of the second strain of COVID-19 increasing, the countries are again announcing nationwide lockdowns. Despite the growing uncertainty and panic, technology suppliers must continue to focus on their long-term investments, maintain engagement with partners and prospects, and look to specific markets for stability.

ALPHA-METHYLESTYRENE (AMS)Resin Market: By Application

Based on the End-use, Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market is segmented into Resins (Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene), Plasticizer, Adhesives, Paints and coatings, Waxes, Finishing agents, Perfumes, Chemical intermediates, and others. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) market is likely to grow with the highest CAGR, followed by paints, waxes, chemical intermediates, and others. ABS has found application in many industries due to its versatile nature. ABS have good strength, toughness due to butadiene, chemical, and thermal stability due to the presence of acrylonitrile, and a nice glossy finish due to styrene. Along with these properties, ABS possess high tensile strength and resistivity against physical and chemical means of corrosion. With more than 600 grades available for ABS, it has found applications from automotive to electronics and computers industry, from household and consumer good to sports equipment.

ALPHA-METHYLESTYRENE (AMS)HCR Resin Market: Regional Insight

The global market of Alpha-methylstyrene is divided into the Asia-Pacific region, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Asia-Pacific region is most likely to dominate Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market with China, and India leading the way. The regional market share is likely to grow in the forecast period with the increasing industrialization, investment from several automobile companies, raising rate of construction, and rapid urbanization rate. North America and Europe will also witness a healthy CAGR with the increasing demand for ABS. South America and the Middle East will have a moderate CAGR with the increasing use of ABS in kitchen equipment, urbanizing population, and increasing rate of construction work in developing countries.

Competitive landscape

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that provides varied petroleum resin products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Petroleum resin market are Altiva Corp., Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Ineos Phenol, AdvanSix, Rosneft, SI Group Inc, DOMO Chemicals, Kumho P&B Chemicals, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp, Yangzhou Lida Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay SA, Rhodia, Versalis SPA, Sunoco Chemicals, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, The Plaza Group, Banner Chemicals Ltd, United Petrochemical Company and other prominent players.

In the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market, prominent market participants compete on the basis of price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

By Purity

Ø Above 99.5%

Ø Between 95-99.5%

By End-Use Industry Outlook

Plastic Manufacturing

Textile Industry

Home Décor

Polish & Dye

Automotive Equipment

Water Treatment

Food Additives

Paper Molding

Adhesives & Coatings

Odorants

Others

By Application Outlook

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin

P-Cumylphenol

Acrylic Resins

Waxes

Antioxidants

Plasticizers

Other Polymers

By Region

Ø North America

Ø Europe

Ø Asia Pacific

Ø Middle East and Africa

Ø Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

