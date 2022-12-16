Bleaching Clay Market Research Report 2022 by Product Type, Application, Region And Global Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Bleaching Clay market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global bleaching clay market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The global demand will increase in the upcoming years due to the increasing usage of the product in processing and decolorizing edible oil, animal fats, margarine, and mineral oils.

The market demand could be driven by rising edible oil consumption. As a result, they are shifting lifestyles and increasing purchasing power parity. Global efforts to promote non-conventional fuels, combined with growing environmental issues, are likely to increase global acceptance and usage of biodiesel. Biodiesel is predicted to account for a sizable portion of the global bleaching clay demand in the coming years.

Also, bleaching clay is used to process numerous mineral oils, like lubricants and hydrocarbons. Due to its increasing uses in manufacturing several lubricants and grease, thermic fluid, food preparation, biomedicine, cosmetics, waxes, and health care products, the mineral oil industry is expected to see increased demand around the world. All these aspects are expected to boost the global bleaching clay market demand in the coming years.

Growth Drivers

The global bleaching clay market growth is mainly driven by factors such as increased use in refining and decolorizing edible oil, mineral oils, animal fats, and margarine. Bleaching clay is mainly used in food applications such as edible oil like soybean, sunflower, canola, and palm oil. It is used to remove the color and contaminants and thereby enhanced purification.

In 2020, vegetable oil production volume was estimated to be approximately 210 million metric tons and 19 million metric tons of sunflower oil consumed alone 2020. The changing economic condition and increased healthcare awareness have resulted in the consumer demand for high-quality edible oil, which will help in the growth of the global market for bleaching clay during the forecast period.

Contaminants in the mineral oil, such as sulfonic acid and sulfuric acid, can be effectively removed using bleaching clay. The demands for mineral oils such as rolling oil and lubricants have exponentially increased in the past few decades due to the automobile industry’s huge boom worldwide.

The massive growth in the automobile industry will accelerate the growth of the global market for bleaching clay. COVID-19 is expected to slow down the development of the global market during the forecast period due to the problems in the supply chain in the transport of raw materials and the export of edible oil owing to strict lockdowns imposed in many countries across the globe.

Bleaching Clay Market Report Segments

By Product

Natural

Activated

By Application

Refining of Vegetable Oils and Fats

Refining of Mineral Oils and Lubricants

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitive Insight

The companies involved in the manufacturing of bleaching soil are launching new products in the market due to the increasing application in recent years. Companies are entering into acquisitions and partnerships to increase their foothold in the market for bleaching mud.

Some of the major players operating in the market for bleaching clay include Clariant, AMC (U.K.) Ltd., Indian Clay & Mineral Co., Taiko Group of Companies, MANEK ACTIVE CLAY PVT. LTD., Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd., Ashapura Perfoclay Limited (APL), Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd., Korvi Activated Earth, Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd., Oil-Dri Corporation of America, The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd.

