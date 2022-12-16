Baking Ingredients Market Global Investor, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, by Regional Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Baking Ingredients market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global baking ingredients market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Baking ingredients include enzymes, starch, leavening agents, fibers, extract and flavorings, fats, and emulsifiers. Baking ingredients enable good quality, soft, and fresh goods such as bread, cookies, and pastries. The baking process is influenced by humidity, temperature, and the amount of each baking ingredient used.

The use of correct elements results in consistent products by enhancing machinability, volume, and crumb structure. The foodservice sector uses baking ingredients and leavening agents to offer improved dough machinability, increased dough strength, superior loaf volume, reduced staling rate, greater shelf-life of products, and decreased processing time.

E-commerce platforms have gained popularity for the sale of the ingredients, especially during the pandemic. Online platforms offer a plethora of options to consumers on a single portal, offering convenience and saving time & effort. Rigorous online marketing supplemented with attractive offers and discounts offered by companies has increased the popularity of e-commerce in recent years.

Rising consumption of fast food such as burgers, pizza, and pastries, rising adoption of western lifestyle & eating habits, and hectic consumer lifestyle has increased the demand for baked goods, especially in emerging economies. Growing disposable income, rising awareness regarding nutritional intake, and greater demand for enriched food products with health benefits are fueling the growth of the ingredients market.

Consumers with food allergies and special dietary needs are turning towards baking their own food products. Increasing health concerns coupled with food safety, growing health and fitness consciousness, and changing food habits have fueled the growth of the global ingredients market. Market players are expected to launch healthier options with enhanced nutritional content post-COVID-19 outbreak to cater to growing consumer demand for nutritious, low calorie, organic, and gluten-free ingredients.

Growth Drivers

The online distribution channel is well established in the developed markets such as Europe and North America due to higher internet penetration and greater adoption of mobile devices. However, significant growth in the sale of the ingredients through online channels has also been registered in the developing economies, encouraging many new market entrants to launch their own e-commerce sites.

Additionally, increased food safety concerns and disruption in the supply chain during the pandemic have encouraged consumers to bake their own bread and cookies. Consumers are also turning to bake as it is associated with emotion management, stress reduction, and enhanced social bonding.

The sale of convenience and ready-to-cook food products has increased considerably during the pandemic, primarily in developing markets such as China and India. However, the closure of restaurants and bakeries due to lockdown, disruptions in the supply chain, halting of manufacturing activities, and limited availability of raw material and labor has severely affected the growth of the market. High demand for baking ingredients coupled with low supply has resulted in increased prices during the pandemic.

Global baking ingredients market report Segmentation

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region.

By Type

Emulsifiers

Preservatives

Enzymes

Colors & Flavors

Baking Powders & Mixes

Leavening Agents

Fats & Shortenings

Others

By Application

Biscuits & Cookies

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Platforms

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Geographic Overview

Europe accounts for a significant share of the ingredients industry. The high disposable income of consumers and rise in consumption of convenience food drive the growth in this region There has been an increased demand for premium low cholesterol baked goods, desserts, and pastries in the region, increasing awareness regarding healthy eating habits.

Industry players of ingredients in the region are introducing low-calorie, whole-wheat bread, high-fiber, and other baked products to cater to the rising health issues and increasing cases of obesity-related diseases. Growth in a number of fast-food restaurants, and small bakery businesses further boost the sale of baking ingredients in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the baking ingredients market include AAK AB, Associated British Foods plc, British Bakels Ltd, Cargill, Carif. Corbion N.V., Dawn Food Products, Inc., DuPont, IFFCO, Ingredion Incorporated, IREKS GmbH, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc, Lesaffre, Millbaker, OYC Americas, Inc., Puratos Group, Rich Products Corporation, Sensient Technologies, SwissBake, TasteTech Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC, and The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

These players are expanding their presence across various geographies and entering new markets in developing regions to expand their customer base and strengthen presence in the industry. The companies are also introducing new innovative products in the industry to cater to the growing consumer demands.

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

