Propylene Glycol Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the Propylene Glycol market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global propylene glycol market size is expected to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Propylene Glycol Market – By Grade (Pharmaceutical, Industrial); By Source (Bio-Based, Petroleum-Based); By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Automotive, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Construction); By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC149

Propylene glycol is increasingly being used across diverse industries such as pharmaceutical, medicine, automotive, and industrial. There has been an increasing demand for propylene glycol for industrial applications such as paints and coatings, aircraft de-icing, solvent, anti-freeze, and liquid detergents among others. It can provide a heat-transfer medium offering a barrier against pressure burst and corrosion.

The different sources of propylene glycol include bio-based propylene glycol and petroleum-based propylene glycol. The petroleum-based propylene glycol segment dominated the global market in 2019. However, the demand for bio-based propylene glycol is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Increasing environmental concerns and a growing shift towards the use of organic personal care products drive the growth of this segment.

Bio-based propylene glycol is used in diverse food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products owing to its extremely low toxicity and high-water solubility. Currently, in the global propylene glycol market, companies, manufacturers, private organizations are collaborating to expand and cater to wider applications and develop advanced solutions.

The demand for industrial-grade propylene glycol is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in diverse applications requiring low toxicity and low vapor pressure. Industrial grade propylene glycol is used as a solvent, chemical intermediary, and heat transfer medium in applications such as lubricants, deicing fluid, engine coolants, polyester resins, commercial paints, varnishes, and laundry detergents, among others.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC149

Propylene glycol is used in diverse industries such as food & beverage, automotive, personal care & cosmetics, chemical, pharmaceutical, and construction. The personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Propylene glycol is increasingly being used in skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, and soaps owing to its superior freezing point depressing, humectant, and mold inhibiting properties.

It is also used as a solvent, fragrance ingredient, skin-conditioning agent, and viscosity-decreasing agent. Increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, rising health concerns, and growing adoption of beauty trends are some factors expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the global propylene glycol market in 2020 owing to rising industrial growth, urbanization, and growth in the automotive sector. Increasing applications in construction, food, and beverage, and personal care industries further increase the demand for propylene glycol in Asia Pacific. Increasing the sale of convenience food products owing to changing consumer lifestyle fuels growth in this region.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include BASF SE, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD., DowDuPont, Temix Oleo S.R.L., Asahi Glass Co., LTD., Sinopec, INEOS Oxide Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group, Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc., SKC Co., LTD., Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., LTD., Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Helm AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Adeka Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Propylene Glycol Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Propylene Glycol Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bio-Based

Petroleum-Based

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC149

Propylene Glycol End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Others

Propylene Glycol Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain RoE

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel UAE RoMEA



What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC149

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/