Acetic Acid Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 3.3% CAGR | Market.us

Global Market Size and Trends:

Acetic acid, or ethanoic acid, is an integral part of the global chemical market and has a wide range of applications. It is primarily used as a building block in the production of chemicals and materials such as vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and polyvinyl acetate (PVA). The rising demand for acetic acid across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, textiles, paints & coatings, detergents, and others has created numerous opportunities in the global market.

The global acetic acid market size is estimated to be worth USD 8.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for acetic acid from the food & beverage industry for vinegar production, along with its wide range of applications in other industries such as pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals, are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Moreover, rising demand from end-use industries such as textiles and construction has further contributed to the market growth. In addition, environmental regulations regarding emissions associated with production processes have encouraged manufacturers to adopt environment-friendly processes and technologies thereby providing them an increased opportunity to increase their profits.

Growth Mapping

Acetic Acid World Market- Segmentation Analysis

Market participants continue to invest in Acetic Acid Market advancements which will increase their chances of being profitable throughout the projection period. As a result, the global Acetic Acid Market marketplace will continue to grow due to increased consumer awareness in many areas that were not covered by the market.

Type

High Class

First Class

Qualified

Application

Medical Use

Foods

Key Market Players included in the report:

BP

Celanese

Eastman

LyondellBasell

Sipchem

Daicel

CCP

Wacker Chemie

CPDC

GNFC

MSK a.d.Kikinda

Jiangsu Sopo

Wujing Chemical

HualuHengsheng

Kingboard Chemical

Yanchang Petroleum

CNPC

Tianjin Soda Plant

Anhui Huayi

The Acetic Acid Market market report provides a study of more than 20 countries and their market players. North America held a dominant position and is predicted to be in the dominating state during forecast period due to the presence of leading market players; strong industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors; and technological innovations in the energy and telecommunication sectors.

The report covers a regional and country-level analysis that covers South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa and the Middle East. The market is deeply analyzed for each region, which helps in identifying the market trends for each region, growth opportunities, and restraining factors.

