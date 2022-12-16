Alexa
European Parliament delegation to visit Taiwan next week

Commission on International Trade will meet President Tsai, tour semiconductor companies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/16 20:21
INTA Vice Chair Anna Michelle Asimakopoulou will lead a delegation to Taiwan Dec. 18-21. (Facebook, Anna Michelle Asimakopoulou photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven members of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade (INTA), which will include six advisers and officials, will visit Taiwan Dec. 18-21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (Dec. 16).

The delegation will be led by INTA Vice Chair Anna Michelle Asimakopoulou of Greece, and will also include prominent Taiwan supporter Reinhard Buetikofer from Germany’s Green Party. Other members include Karin Karlsbro and Joergen Warborn from Sweden, Kathleen Van Brempt from Belgium, Michiel Hoogeveen from the Netherlands, and Marie-Pierre Vedrenne of France, MOFA said in a statement.

During its four-day stay, the group will be received by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other political leaders. They will also visit several government offices, including the National Development Council, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The delegation also plans to visit institutes and companies involved in Taiwan's semiconductor industry. They will exchange ideas with officials and experts about a bilateral investment agreement, the potential for cooperation projects, and trade and investment in general, MOFA said.

The ministry noted that this will be the third European Parliament delegation to visit Taiwan since 2021, and that the legislative body has approved eight Taiwan-friendly motions so far this year.
