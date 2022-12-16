Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

Russia launched a fresh missile attack on Ukraine on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in several cities accross the country.

In the capital Kyiv, authorities reported loud explosions in several parts of the city and urged residents to take shelter.

"The attack on the capital continues,'' Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. He later added the metro in the city has suspended services and stations should be used as shelters.

Water supplies were also disrupted Klitschko said. "Due to damage to energy infrastruture, there are interruptions to the water supplies in all areas of the capital."

Russia was "massively attacking" Ukraine," Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region said.

In the central city of Kryvyi Rih two people were killed and at least five wounded in the attack.

"A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. The stairwell was destroyed. Two people were killed. At least five were wounded, including two children. All are in hospital," Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

There was no immediate word of more casualties elsewhere.

Local officials said infrastructure had been hit in the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa, and Vinnytsia in west-central Ukraine.

Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, "There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system."

"I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that in your houses there is no light, no heating, no water supply," he wrote on Telegram.

Here are the other top stories related to the war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 16:

Emergency power outages introduced across Ukraine

Emergency power shutdowns had been introduced across Ukraine to enable repairs after damage to energy facilities, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, said.

He did not say which facilities had been hit.

The central city of Poltava and parts of Kyiv were among the areas where power was knocked out.

Russia has been attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing repeated power outages across the country at the start of winter.

Deadly Ukrainian shelling in Luhansk

Eight people were purportedly killed and 23 wounded in the village of Lantrativka in the separatists region of Luhansk.

Leonid Pasechni,k the Russian-installed administrator of the region, called the strikes "barbaric."

Moscow is battling to take full control of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russia claims to have annexed the two regions in the east of Ukraine. The claims have been rejected by most countries as illegal.

Ukraine has said Russian forces are suffering huge losses in brutal dug-in warfare in the east.

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

European Union leaders ended approved new sanctions on Russia despite disagreements over easing the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers through European ports.

The European Parliament declared the Holodomor, the deliberately induced famine in Ukraine 90 years ago, a genocide. The legislature "recognizes the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people," it said.

The United States Senate passed a bill authorizing a record $858 billion (€806 billion) in military spending next year. It also allocates $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine in 2023 as Russia's invasion drags on.

lo/es (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)