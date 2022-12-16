Alexa
Taiwan’s top airport mulls charging each transit passenger NT$500

No timetable for proposed fee, which requires approval by the Ministry of Transportation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/16 18:58
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport plans to charge transit passengers NT$500 per person. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport plans to charge each transiting passenger NT$500 ($16.26) for the use of its facilities, reports said Friday (Dec. 16).

The plan is still in its early stages and needs the approval of the Ministry of Transportation before a timetable can be set up to implement the new fee, according to the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC).

At present, only travelers flying out of Taiwan’s busiest airport are subject to the NT$500 fee, but officials argue that transit passengers also use many airport resources, including wheelchairs, waiting lounges and restrooms, the Liberty Times reported. Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korean airports also require fees from travelers transferring to other flights, according to TIAC officials.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of transit passengers fell by 90%, but airlines predict that next year, the number might return to 80% of pre-COVID levels. The proportion of transit passengers is likely to reach 20% of all travelers, TIAC said, adding that it hopes to encourage travelers from Europe to use Taoyuan as a transit point.
