South Korean media tell semiconductor sector to follow Taiwan’s example

South Korean chip sector should upgrade its role in global supply chains

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/16 17:22
TSMC's new fab in Arizona.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea’s semiconductor sector should follow Taiwan’s example and internationalize its production, Business Korea reported Thursday (Dec. 15).

The English-language business publication specifically referred to the recent ceremony marking the moving of equipment into a plant by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in the U.S. state of Arizona. President Joe Biden attended the event, drawing interest from around the world.

South Korea, also a major computer chip producer, should take note and increase its presence in global semiconductor supply chains, the Business Korea report said. Both countries face high geopolitical risks, such as invasions by North Korea or China, and a larger role in a key part of the electronics industry would reduce the risk of military action taking place.

The report also claimed that Taiwan’s role was gradually weakening, with the United States attracting more manufacturing facilities. Business Korea quoted experts as saying South Korea should focus on improving its business environment and developing irreplaceable items.
