Taiwan’s UMC approves NT$32 billion expansion plan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) approved NT$32 billion (US$1.05 billion) for capacity expansion on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The company said its board approved NT$32.42 billion to expand one of its plants in Tainan and to construct a new fab in Singapore, according to CNA. UMC added it plans to invest around US$10 billion in both facilities over the next three to four years.

The chipmaker said it will be expanding its 12A fab located in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park, while in Singapore it plans to build a new plant (P3) in the Pasir Ris Wafer Park. This was a project first announced in February.

The P3 plant will make 22nm and 28 nm chips and will be ready for commercial production in 2025. The company had previously said the P3 fab would be ready by the end of 2024, but was forced to push back its timeline due to a labor shortage and lack of building materials.

UMC is the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, with most of its 12-inch and 8-inch wafer fabs located in Taiwan, with additional plants around Asia. The company currently has 12 fabs in production with a combined capacity of over 800,000 wafers per month (8-inch equivalent).