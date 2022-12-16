Taiwan Central Bank more pessimistic about 2022 GDP than think tanks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Bank showed more pessimism about Taiwan’s economy for 2022 than think tanks by being the first to forecast less than 3% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the year on Thursday (Dec. 15).

Earlier, the Taiwan Research Institute revised its economic growth forecasts to 3.01% for 2022 and 2.51% for 2023, while the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) recently cut its GDP predictions for Taiwan to 3.04% for 2022 and 2.72% for 2023.

However, the Central Bank on Thursday put forward 2.91% as the figure for this year, indicating a stronger than expected contraction of demand in the United States and Europe, according to economists. Because only two weeks were left in 2022, the Central Bank forecast is expected to be quite accurate, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Three consecutive monthly declines in exports were likely to influence private investment sentiment, with poor GDP figures for the final quarter of the year as a result, the Central Bank said. Even if the situation showed a turnaround in December, that would not be enough to correct GDP performance for the full year, according to economists.

As the current year-end conditions were likely to continue well into the first half of 2023, the Central Bank was justified in adjusting its forecast for 2023 to 2.53%, said Chiu Ta-sheng (邱達生), a researcher at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER).