North America and Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Top key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, And Forecasts 2022 To 2030

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 202.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 14,077 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 60.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 58.9% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market are LG Electronics Inc., Heraeus Holding, Hönle Group, Crystal IS, MEAN WELL, Honle UV America Inc., Seoul Viosys, Halma plc, Nichia Corporation, Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc., HexaTech, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

Germicidal Purification

Air Treatment

Water Treatment

Surface Sterilization

Hospital Sanitization

Biological Agent Detection

Optical Data Storage

Communication

Polymer Curing

By Channel Mode segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

NLOS model (Non-Line of Sight)

LOS model (Line of Sight)

By UVC Light Source segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

DUV LED

DUV laser

DUV gas discharge lamp

By End User segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

Healthcare

Research

Industrial

Residential

Others

By Region segment of the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



