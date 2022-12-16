India extends lead to 290 in 1st test against Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — India extended its dominance in the series-opening cricket test Friday, leading Bangladesh by 290 runs at lunch on Day 3.

Captain KL Rahul was batting on 20 with Shubhman Gill on 15 as India reached 36-0 at the first interval after dismissing Bangladesh for 150 and taking first-innings lead of 254 runs.

Rahul and Shubhman made cautious starts but remained untroubled as the Bangladesh bowlers failed to create any genuine chances.

Rahul, however, hit off-spinner Mehidy Hasan for two boundaries in the last over of the morning session to pace the innings.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam beat both of the batters quite a few times but couldn’t get a breakthrough.

India's bowlers had more success in the conditions, having Bangladesh in deep trouble at 133-8 at stumps on Day 2 after India racked up 404.

India took two Bangladeshi wickets early with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav registering career-best figures of 5-40.

Kuldeep had Ebadot Hossain stumped for 17 runs to complete his third five-wicket haul in test cricket.

Axar Patel (1-10) then wrapped up Bangladesh’s innings, having Mehidy stumped for 25, leaving India's openers 15 overs to navigate until lunch.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports