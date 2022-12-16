Alexa
Chinese zombies reimagined at Taipei exhibition

Exhibition features models of Chinese 'jiangshi' and Taoist instruments

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/16 15:25
Visitor in costume takes photos with Chinese zombies at Taipei exhibition. 

Visitor in costume takes photos with Chinese zombies at Taipei exhibition.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new exhibition in Taipei starting Friday (Dec. 16) seeks to recreate the various types of “jiangshi,” or Chinese hopping zombies, depicted in folklore dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Jiangshi, which literally translates as “stiff corpse,” is a recurring motif throughout Chinese legends. The exhibition will showcase eight types of jianzhi described in “What the master would not discuss,” (子不語) a compilation of supernatural tales by Chinese writer Yuan Mei (袁枚), 1716-1797.

The zombies on display differ in the extent to which they have evolved and been “reanimated,” from their appearances to abilities. For example, white jiangshi move slowly and fear humans; furry jiangshi are agile and sturdy; flying jiangshi know how to cast spells; and roaming jiangshi wreak havoc on the world of the living.

In addition to the ghoulishly reimagined zombie installations, the exhibition also features a collection of rarely-seen Taoist instruments allegedly used to subdue the resurrected corpses. Visitors can also try their hands at Taoist magic writing to create their own paper talismans.

Earlier this year, Taiwan experienced a zombie craze with a showcase in Tainan featuring Chinese zombies and other hell-themed creatures. The show in Taipei presents another opportunity for those looking for a ghastly adventure, while also offering a peek into spooky Chinese culture.

The exhibition is taking place Dec. 16-Feb. 28 at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Shilin District. Admission fees range from NT$200 (US$6.50) to NT$400.

An exhibition in Taipei showcases Chinese zombies and Taoist instruments. (CNA photos)
