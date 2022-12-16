Bonus Taipei stimulus vouchers available until Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City has issued thousands of extra stimulus vouchers to those who registered in October, but the coupons are still only valid until Sunday (Dec. 18).

On Oct. 18, Taipei city issued Bear Vouchers 2.0, which originally included 696,000 sets of vouchers for accommodation, food, shopping, and more. The registration was originally set for Oct. 18-24 and winners were announced on Oct. 25.

However, with the validity of the vouchers ending on Sunday, Taipei City suddenly announced on Friday (Dec. 16) that anyone who registered for the coupons will receive extra vouchers, whether they had won some before or not. The conditions are that they must still retain their Taipei Pass membership and the last day these vouchers can be used is Sunday.

Originally, people who registered for the vouchers could choose up to two out of six types that were available. On Friday, Taipei City government said people who registered for one type of voucher will now receive a bonus voucher of the same type, while those who registered for two types will receive an extra voucher of each kind.

There are six types of vouchers that will be provided to recipients:

Two NT$500 (US$15.61) accommodation vouchers

Five NT$100 food and shopping vouchers

10 NT$100 market stall vouchers

Five NT$100 sports vouchers

Five NT$100 arts and culture vouchers

Five NT$100 agricultural vouchers

To find out where these vouchers can be used, click on the icon for the voucher awarded and select type and district of Taipei to narrow down the list. For more information, visit the Taipei Pass website.



Red arrows point to icons users can click to find out where vouchers are valid. (Taipei Pass screenshot)