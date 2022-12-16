Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Maintenance work blamed for Kaohsiung river fish deaths

Fish killed by release of sewage into waterway during maintenance operations

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/16 15:09
A city worker removes fish from the Xingfu River, Dec. 16. (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

A city worker removes fish from the Xingfu River, Dec. 16. (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents in Kaohsiung on Friday (Dec. 14) morning noticed a large number of dead fish floating in Xingfu River, a tributary of the Love River, and notified the authorities.

According to the city government, the Water Resources Bureau was responsible for the fish kill. This was due to inspections and repairs on the city's irrigation and filtration systems.

During the maintenance operation, which took place on Thursday (Dec. 15), workers used a temporary dam to block a portion of the river. LTN reported that they released sewage into the river, which critically reduced oxygen levels in the water.

The result was hundreds of dead fish floating in the river Friday morning along the Xingfu River between Minzu Road and Hedong Road, where the waterway meets the Love River.

The Water Resources Bureau said the measures were necessary to improve the water quality of the river and the bureau did not intentionally kill the fish.

Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau dispatched extra workers on Friday to dispose of the dead fish. They said the clean-up will be completed in a single day, and that oxygen levels in the Xingfu River should return to normal over the next 24 hours.

Maintenance work blamed for Kaohsiung river fish deaths
Dead fish float on the Xingfu River in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (CNA photo)
Kaohsiung
fish kill
EPB
Water Resources Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Enthusiastic visitors crash south Taiwan zoo's ticketing system before reopening
Enthusiastic visitors crash south Taiwan zoo's ticketing system before reopening
2022/12/14 20:27
Southern Taiwan police officer slams SUV into parked car, flips service vehicle
Southern Taiwan police officer slams SUV into parked car, flips service vehicle
2022/12/11 17:32
Taxi cab in collision with light rail in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Taxi cab in collision with light rail in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
2022/12/11 15:07
Scooterist dies after collision with light rail train in south Taiwan
Scooterist dies after collision with light rail train in south Taiwan
2022/12/09 20:38
Jeremy Lin reportedly set to play in Taiwan
Jeremy Lin reportedly set to play in Taiwan
2022/12/07 10:18