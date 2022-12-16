UT Rio Grande Valley defeats Southwestern Christian 106-80

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson's 31 points led UT Rio Grande Valley past Southwestern Christian 106-80 on Thursday night.

Johnson also contributed 11 rebounds for the Vaqueros (7-4). Sherman Brashear added 22 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Will Johnston was 5-of-7 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points, while adding seven assists.

Shawn Hopkins finished with 17 points and two steals for the Eagles. Southwestern Christian also got 12 points and six assists from Jordan Williams. Shayan Janloo also had 12 points.

