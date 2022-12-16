Taiwan adds 15,316 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 15,316 local COVID cases on Friday (Dec. 16), with 100 imported cases and 24 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 7% from the same day last week. A CECC official urged the public to speed up COVID-19 boosters as cases have climbed over the past seven days.

Local cases

Local cases included 6,830 males and 8,473 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 13 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,889 cases, 1,978 in Taichung City, 1,875 in Taoyuan City, 1,736 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,487 in Taipei City, 1,191 in Tainan City, 725 in Changhua County, 549 in Hsinchu County, 449 in Hsinchu City, 423 in Pingtung County, 415 in Miaoli County, 316 in Yunlin County, 224 in Chiayi County, 223 in Nantou County, 182 in Keelung City, 174 in Yilan County, 148 in Hualien County, 126 in Chiayi City, 91 in Taitung County, 66 in Kinmen County, 47 in Penghu County, and two in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 100 imported cases included 45 males and 55 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 24 deaths included 14 males and 10 females, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 21 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 17 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,547,315 cases, of which 8,508,634 were local and 38,627 were imported. So far, 14,820 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.