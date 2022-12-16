Jones scores 17, Nicholls State beats SE Louisiana 88-73

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — (AP) — Latrell Jones and Caleb Huffman had 17 points each to help Nicholls State defeat SE Louisiana 88-73 on Thursday night.

Jones also had six rebounds and three steals for the Colonels (5-5). Huffman was 6-for-12 shooting, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Emanuel Littles went 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Lions (5-6) were led in scoring by Christian Agnew, who finished with 22 points and two steals. SE Louisiana also got 17 points and three steals from Boogie Anderson. Brody Rowbury also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.