Semiconductor Gases Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Semiconductor Gases Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The Global Semiconductor Gases Market size will grow from US$ 8,584.7 million in 2021 to US$ 12,450.3 million by 2027, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

As economies reopen and countries are lifting limitations, the US chemical industry is forecast for a significant recovery in 2022, which could boost plant utilization rates that were affected hard by the pandemic. In the United States, industrial production is forecast to increase by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.3 percent in 2022. Chemical volumes in the United States are forecast to rise 1.5 % in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022, while shipments to rise 8.0 % in 2021 and 2022, following a 13.5% drop in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region size value was 36.0% market share, maintaining the largest market share across all regions. As a result of the existence of critical developing economies such as China, India, and Japan in this region, recording the largest market share in the market. Paints and coatings, water treatment, personal care ingredients and cosmetics, electronics, agriculture, and other sectors employ chemicals throughout the Asia-Pacific area. For foreign investors, these places provide excellent investment options. China was the largest specialty chemical market in Asia in 2019, accounting for about 38.9% of the global market. India came in second with a 23.1% share of the total market.

COVID-19 Impact:

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Major Key Players in Semiconductor Gases Market are:

Linde Plc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Merck (Versum Material)

Taiyo Nippon

Iwatani Corporation

Messer Group

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

REC Silicon ASA

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

Indiana Oxygen Company Inc.

American Gas Products (AGP)

Solvay S.A

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Semiconductor Gases Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Bulk Gases Nitrogen Oxygen Argon Helium Hydrogen Carbon-di-oxide

Electronic Special Gases (ESGs) Chlorine Ammonia Silicon Others



By Process

Chamber Cleaning

Oxidation

Deposition

Etching

Doping

Others

By Application

Semiconductor Type

PCBs

Displays

Solar (PV)

LED

Others

By Region Type

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



