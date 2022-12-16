Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kyle Connor scores in OT, Jets beat Predators 2-1

By Associated Press
2022/12/16 12:23
Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) dives to score against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of a NHL hockey game in...
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) loses sight of the rebound as Roland McKeown (55) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Kevin Stenlund (28) d...
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) loses sight of a rebound as Roland McKeown (55) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Kevin Stenlund (28) dur...
Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) attempts to play the puck against Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey gam...
Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund (64) push each other during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thu...

Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) dives to score against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of a NHL hockey game in...

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) loses sight of the rebound as Roland McKeown (55) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Kevin Stenlund (28) d...

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) loses sight of a rebound as Roland McKeown (55) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Kevin Stenlund (28) dur...

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) attempts to play the puck against Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey gam...

Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund (64) push each other during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thu...

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 3:31 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Dylan DeMelo also scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves. The Jets snapped a two-game skid to improve to 19-9-1.

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots. The Predators have dropped five in a row to fall to 12-12-4.

DeMelo tied it with 4:36 left in the opening period with his first of the season. After falling to the ice, he slid the puck in off a centering pass from Connor.

The Predators opened the scoring at 9:04 with their first shot on goal. Forsberg capped off a pretty passing play, beating Hellebuyck from the left faceoff circle.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports