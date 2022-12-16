Cooke scores 18, No. 1 South Carolina tops S Dakota St 62-44

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (9-0) shot a season-low 34.3% from the field, far below their season average of 48.2%, while also scoring a season low.

Cooke was 1 for 9 from the field in the first half but exploded for 11 points in the final quarter. Aliyah Boston added 12 points and nine rebounds for South Carolina.

Myah Selland scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits (7-5) and Brooklyn Meyer added 10.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 81, DAVIDSON 47

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James matched her career high with 19 points as North Carolina State ran away from Davidson.

The Wolfpack (10-1) won their sixth straight game and final nonconference contest of the season. Camille Hobby added 14 points for N.C. State, while River Baldwin chipped in 11 points and a team-high 11 boards.

Davidson (4-7) was led by 10 points from Issy Morgan.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 93, TENNESSEE STATE 27

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored a career-high 30 points and had 11 rebounds, and Baylor routed Tennessee State.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 16 points for Baylor (8-2).

Shonnyvelle Regalado scored a team-high six points in nine minutes for Tennessee State (4-6), which turned it over 25 times.

___

