Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 16).

Of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shenyang J-11 fighter jet was monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 253 military aircraft and 65 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of one out of 13 PLA aircraft. (MND image)