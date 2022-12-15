No confidence vote topples Slovakia coalition government

Slovakia's government narrowly lost confidence motion in parliament on Thursday, making snap elections at least a possibility.

Seventy-eight of parliament's 150 MPs voted in favor of the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

The minority government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger was formed of a coalition of three parties.

In a last-ditch effort to survive the vote, Heger's government had offered the resignation of its finance minister, Igor Matovic, as some political opponents had demanded. But it did not sway the outcome.

Heger's government lost its majority, and one of its allies, three months ago, when the Freedom and Solidarity Party withdrew from the coalition.

Without control of parliament, the government had been failing to push its 2023 budget through parliament, with just a few days left in the calendar year.

President Zuzana Caputova must now appoint a new prime minister — in theory he could seek out a different group of ministers from different parties, or even ask Heger to try to form another government. Should he decide neither option is viable, he could recommend new elections, which would then also need approval from parliament.

