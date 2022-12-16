Mavs' Kleber out with torn hamstring in blow to frontcourt

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has a torn right hamstring and will be sidelined indefinitely, a blow to the frontcourt depth for a team that reached the Western Conference finals last season.

The team said the 6-foot-10 Kleber was injured in practice Tuesday. He was sidelined for the second time in three games for a 105-90 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

The team said Kleber was out against the Cavaliers due to a sprained right knee. He didn't play in Chicago on Saturday because of what the team said was right foot soreness.

Kleber is a solid frontcourt defender who gets most of his offensive production from 3-pointers and dunks. He's averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.

Kleber has played in 22 games this season, all off the bench. He has 136 starts in 348 games over six seasons with the Mavs. Kleber signed a $33 million, three-year extension in September.

Kleber played a big role in Dallas beating Utah in the first round of the playoffs last season when superstar Luka Doncic was sidelined for the first three games.

After Dallas lost the series opener at home, Kleber went 8 of 11 from 3-point range for a career playoff high of 25 points in a 110-104 victory over the Jazz in Game 2.

The Mavs won the series in six games and beat Phoenix in the West semifinals before losing to Golden State in the conference finals.

